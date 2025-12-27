Four-bedroom home sells for $525,000 in Tinley Park

A 2,253-square-foot single-family house, built in 1987, has changed hands.

The home at 7912 172nd Place in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 9 for $525,000, or $233 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,060 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been sold:

· A 3,865-square-foot single-family residence at 7916 Dooneen Avenue, sold in January, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 17116 Dooneen Avenue, in October, a 3,533-square-foot single-family home was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August, a 1,603-square-foot single-family residence at 7756 Woodstock Drive, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.