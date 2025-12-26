What $1 million or less gets you in Kane County, Dec. 15 to 21

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 15, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $955,000

For a price tag of $955,000 ($330 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2016 and located at 4565 Greywood Drive, St. Charles, changed hands in December. The home spans 2,896 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $775,000

In December, a single-family house, with four bedrooms located at 2326 Kane Lane, Batavia, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,469 square feet, was built in 2002 and was sold for $775,000, which calculates to $223 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 13,463 square feet. The transaction was completed on Dec. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $682,500

Situated at 38W335 Killey Lane, Geneva, this single-family home, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $682,500, translating to $179 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1988, offers a living area of 3,817 square feet and sits on a 1.3-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $650,000

At $650,000 ($227 per square foot), the single-family house located at 1320 Soldier Court, Elburn, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property provides 2,860 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property sits on an 11,045-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 8.

5. $625,000

This single-family home, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 49W619 Plank Road, Sycamore, the home spans 2,293 square feet and was sold for $625,000, or $273 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6.6-acre, and it was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on Dec. 8.