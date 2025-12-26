Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $715,000

The single-family residence located at 17140 Deer Run Drive in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 10, for $715,000, or $242 per square foot.

The home, built in 1997, has an interior space of 2,957 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January, a 3,131-square-foot single-family house at 10651 Buck Drive, sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 10660 Great Egret Drive, in August, a 2,850-square-foot single-family home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,423-square-foot single-family residence at 10709 Yearling Crossing Drive, sold in June, for $755,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.