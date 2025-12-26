Single-family home sells for $634,000 in Tinley Park

The single-family home located at 8036 Blarney Road in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 9, for $634,000, or $187 per square foot.

The home, built in 1998, has an interior space of 3,392 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,200 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,758-square-foot single-family residence at 8147 Nielsen Drive, sold in September, for $599,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October, a 3,392-square-foot single-family house at 8131 Nielsen Drive, sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 17835 Navajo Trace, in April, a 3,250-square-foot single-family house was sold for $522,500, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.