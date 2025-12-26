Single-family home sells for $595,000 in Orland Park

A single-family residence located at 11330 Brigitte Terrace in Orland Park changed owner on Dec. 9.

The 2,155-square-foot home, built in 1998, was sold for $595,000, or $276 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,250 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· In September, a 1,978-square-foot single-family home at 14011 Creek Crossing Drive, sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11220 Brigitte Terrace, in August, a 2,042-square-foot single-family house was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,535-square-foot single-family residence at 14041 Stonegate Lane, sold in January, for $443,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.