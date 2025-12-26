Single-family home sells for $486,000 in Lockport

A 2,416-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 1012 North Glenmore Street in Lockport was sold on Dec. 9 for $486,000, or $201 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Lockport that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,835-square-foot single-family house at 905 North Glenmore Street, sold in October, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 2,119-square-foot single-family residence at 1327 North Key West Drive, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 15362 North Banyon Court, in September, a 2,147-square-foot single-family home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $210.