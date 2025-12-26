Single-family home sells for $440,000 in Elburn

A 2,591-square-foot single-family home, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 524 Highland Drive in Elburn was sold on Dec. 16 for $440,000, or $170 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elburn have also recently been sold:

· In November, a 2,739-square-foot single-family house at 653 Downing Street, sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $149.

· A 1,764-square-foot single-family residence at 617 East Willow Street, sold in February, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $162.

· At 657 East Willow Street, in June, a 1,764-square-foot single-family house was sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $153.