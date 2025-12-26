Single-family home sells for $390,000 in Channahon

A single-family house located at 26124 South Bell Road in Channahon has a new owner since Dec. 10.

The 2,003-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $390,000, or $195 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Channahon have recently been sold nearby:

· At 26159 South Bayberry Drive, in May, a 2,470-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $392,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,255-square-foot single-family home at 26330 South Bayberry Court, sold in September, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $171.

· In October, a 2,020-square-foot single-family home at 26260 South Winding Oak Trail, sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $193.