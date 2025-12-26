Sale closed in Tinley Park: $425,000 for a three-bedroom home

A single-family home located at 17533 Pecan Lane in Tinley Park has a new owner since Dec. 4.

The 1,883-square-foot home, built in 1986, was sold for $425,000, or $226 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on an 8,906-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 17507 Pecan Lane, in May, a 1,836-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $272. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,663-square-foot single-family house at 17555 Rosewood Lane, sold in September, for $372,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a 2,621-square-foot single-family residence at 17606 Rosewood Lane, sold for $417,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.