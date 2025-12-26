Four-bedroom home sells for $448,000 in Plainfield

The single-family residence located at 7805 Scarlett Oak Court in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 8, for $448,000, or $208 per square foot.

The home, built in 2014, has an interior space of 2,150 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a 3,178-square-foot single-family home at 7708 Oleander Drive, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $142. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,308-square-foot single-family house at 7662 Pin Oak Court, sold in July, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1610 Sugar Maple Drive, in May, a 2,364-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.