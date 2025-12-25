What $800,000 or less gets you in Will County, Dec. 15-21

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $800,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 15, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $775,000

At $775,000 ($250 per square foot), the single-family house located at 2427 Haider Avenue, Naperville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 1997, provides 3,098 square feet of living space, and sits on a 13,939-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 5.

2. $760,000

Situated at 2633 Haddassah Drive, Naperville, this single-family home, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $760,000, translating to $253 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1992, offers a living area of 3,002 square feet and sits on a 9,988-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $725,000

Priced at $725,000 (equivalent to $227 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1989 and situated at 2737 Seiler Drive, Naperville, was sold in December. The home spans 3,188 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 12,632-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $710,000

This single-family house, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 342 Dilorenzo Drive, Naperville, the home spans 3,264 square feet and was sold for $710,000, or $218 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,656-square-foot, and it was built in 1987. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $700,000

For a price tag of $700,000 ($237 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1991 and located at 1611 Frost Lane, Naperville, changed hands in December. The home spans 2,955 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,890-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 5.