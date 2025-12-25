Two-bedroom home sells in Tinley Park for $520,000

A single-family home located at 5500 177th Street in Tinley Park has a new owner since Dec. 3.

The home, built in 1954, was sold for $520,000. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.2 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November, a 1,552-square-foot single-family house at 17360 South Lockwood Avenue in Tinley Park, sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $264. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 17360 Lockwood Avenue in Tinley Park, in November, a 1,114-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $368. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 2,709-square-foot single-family home at 5225 Nicholas Court in Tinley Park, sold in July, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.