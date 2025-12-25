Three-bedroom home sells for $475,000 in Lemont

A 1,222-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1977, has changed hands.

The home at 414 Hillview Court in Lemont was sold on Dec. 4 for $475,000, or $389 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,010 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lemont have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,070-square-foot single-family home at 904 Hillview Drive, sold in December 2024, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August, a 2,554-square-foot single-family house at 406 Freehauf Street, sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 724 Czacki Street, in April, a 1,398-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $261,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.