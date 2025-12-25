Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $630,000

A single-family home located at 8756 Butterfield Lane in Orland Park changed owner on Dec. 3.

The 3,157-square-foot home, built in 1986, was sold for $630,000, or $200 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,240 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· At 8750 Adria Court, in February, a single-family residence was sold for $880,000.

· In July, a 1,528-square-foot single-family house at 13335 Firestone Drive, sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,510-square-foot single-family residence at 8741 Flint Lane, sold in September, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.