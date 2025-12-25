Single-family home sells in Elburn for $385,000

The single-family house located at 630 Maple Court in Elburn was sold on Dec. 5, for $385,000, or $175 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,201 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Elburn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In March, a 2,418-square-foot single-family residence at 300 Laverne Street, sold for $389,000, a price per square foot of $161.

· A 1,028-square-foot single-family home at 720 North 1st Street, sold in December 2024, for $210,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· At 617 East Willow Street, in February, a 1,764-square-foot single-family house was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $162.