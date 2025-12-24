Three-bedroom home in Joliet goes for $410,000

The single-family residence located at 1617 Timberline Drive in Joliet was sold on Dec. 9, for $410,000, or $226 per square foot.

The home, built in 1990, has an interior space of 1,816 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 3411 Harris Drive, in September, a 1,748-square-foot single-family home was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In January, a 1,826-square-foot single-family house at 3411 Theodore Street, sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $183.

· A 1,788-square-foot single-family residence at 1615 North Autumn Drive, sold in April, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $187.