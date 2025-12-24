Three-bedroom home in Batavia goes for $390,000

The single-family home located at 231 Evergreen Drive in Batavia was sold on Dec. 10, for $390,000, or $361 per square foot.

The home, built in 1957, has an interior space of 1,080 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently changed hands:

· In September, a 1,440-square-foot single-family house at 311 Roberts Lane, sold for $312,500, a price per square foot of $217.

· At 320 Ellen Lane, in November, a 1,080-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $380.

· A 1,440-square-foot single-family home at 952 First Street, sold in April, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $253.