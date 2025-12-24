Single-family home sells in Sugar Grove for $452,500

A single-family house located at 209 Somerset Drive in Sugar Grove changed owner on Dec. 10.

The 2,666-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $452,500, or $170 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots.

Other homes in Sugar Grove have recently been purchased nearby:

· In August, a 1,967-square-foot single-family residence at 240 Regency Boulevard, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· At 291 Exeter Lane, in March, a 2,633-square-foot single-family home was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· A 2,610-square-foot single-family house at 285 Exeter Lane, sold in February, for $457,000, a price per square foot of $175.