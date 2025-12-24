Single-family home sells in Romeoville for $352,500

A 1,849-square-foot single-family home, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 662 Elizabeth Court in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 8 for $352,500, or $191 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 4,792 square feet.

These nearby homes in Romeoville have also recently changed hands:

· In June, a 1,612-square-foot single-family residence at 678 Bancroft Court, sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· A 1,829-square-foot single-family house at 1064 Birch Lane, sold in October, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· At 686 Meadowdale Drive, in April, a 1,776-square-foot single-family home was sold for $338,500, a price per square foot of $191.