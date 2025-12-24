Sale closed in St Charles: $385,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 3701 King Charles Lane in St Charles changed owner on Dec. 10.

The 1,799-square-foot home, built in 1997, was sold for $385,000, or $214 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 2,480 square feet.

These nearby homes in St Charles have also recently changed hands:

· At 3727 King Charles Lane, in April, a 1,755-square-foot single-family home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,761-square-foot single-family residence at 3733 King George Lane, sold in September, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June, a 1,815-square-foot single-family home at 3749 King George Lane, sold for $419,500, a price per square foot of $231. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.