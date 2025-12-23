Two-bedroom home sells in Batavia for $520,000

A 2,170-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 249 Trudy Court in Batavia was sold on Dec. 1 for $520,000, or $240 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,680 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been purchased:

· In June, a 1,144-square-foot single-family house at 219 Harrison Street, sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $258.

· At 321 Jackson Street, in January, a 1,058-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· A 1,214-square-foot single-family home at 504 McKinley Street, sold in May, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $243.