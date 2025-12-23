Sale closed in Orland Park: $690,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 15168 Franchesca Lane in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 3, for $690,000, or $242 per square foot.

The home, built in 2019, has an interior space of 2,847 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on an 8,811-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· At 15267 Hiawatha Trail, in February, a 1,132-square-foot single-family home was sold for $358,000, a price per square foot of $316. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In August, a 3,042-square-foot single-family house at 15157 Hilltop Court, sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,494-square-foot single-family home at 10228 Hawthorne Drive, sold in June, for $353,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.