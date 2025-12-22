Sale closed in St. Charles: $525,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family home located at 423 Horizon Drive W in St. Charles was sold on Nov. 26, for $525,000, or $284 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,846 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,277 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,952-square-foot single-family residence at 527 Horizon Drive W, sold in December 2024, for $570,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 507 Valley View Drive W, in August, a 3,133-square-foot single-family house was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June, a 3,139-square-foot single-family home at 531 Red Sky Drive W, sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.