Geneva: Single-family home sells for $430,000

The single-family home located at 2302 Sudbury Lane in Geneva was sold on Dec. 5, for $430,000, or $157 per square foot.

The home, built in 1973, has an interior space of 2,736 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 11,475 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 2326 Brookway Drive, in October, a 2,218-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $554,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June, a 2,218-square-foot single-family house at 20 South Cambridge Drive, sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $271. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,016-square-foot single-family house at 2114 Pepper Valley Drive, sold in August, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.