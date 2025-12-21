What $800,000 or less gets you in Will County in the week of Dec. 8

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $800,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $800,000

At $800,000 ($234 per square foot), the single-family house located at 10526 Royal Porthcawl Drive, Naperville offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in November. This property, built in 1991, provides 3,419 square feet of living space, and sits on a 33,541-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Nov. 26, 2025.

2. $795,000

In November, a single-family residence located at 2124 Leverenz Road, Naperville, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,728 square feet, was built in 1998 and was sold for $795,000, which calculates to $291 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,454 square feet. The deal was closed on Nov. 24, 2025.

3. $774,900

This single-family home, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in November. Located at 24650 Lincolnway Street, Plainfield, the home spans 3,536 square feet and was sold for $774,900, or $219 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 22,216-square-foot, and it was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Nov. 21, 2025.

4. $763,000

Priced at $763,000 (equivalent to $223 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2011 and situated at 21716 Tatara Bridge Court, Mokena, was sold in November. The home spans 3,428 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 16,988-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Nov. 24, 2025.

5. $740,000

Situated at 24001 South Sunset Lakes Drive, Manhattan, this single-family residence, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, was sold in November for a price of $740,000, translating to $218 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2014, offers a living area of 3,400 square feet and sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Nov. 21, 2025.