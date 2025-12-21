Single-family home sells in Tinley Park for $635,000

A 2,969-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 8025 Stonegate Drive in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 2 for $635,000, or $214 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,836-square-foot single-family home at 8130 Stonegate Drive, sold in June, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 7919 Lakeside Drive, in May, a 3,129-square-foot single-family house was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June, a 2,531-square-foot single-family residence at 8100 Highfield Court, sold for $479,900, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.