Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $536,000

A single-family house located at 23660 Dayfield Court in Plainfield changed owner on Dec. 4.

The 3,563-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $536,000, or $150 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,068 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· At 16404 South Lexington Drive, in April, a 2,318-square-foot single-family home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· In February, a 1,875-square-foot single-family residence at 16500 South Deer Ridge Drive, sold for $353,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,520-square-foot single-family house at 16320 South Howard Street, sold in September, for $277,000, a price per square foot of $182.