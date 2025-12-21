Single-family home sells in Elburn for $650,000

The single-family house located at 1320 Soldier Court in Elburn was sold on Dec. 8, for $650,000, or $227 per square foot.

The home has an interior space of 2,860 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,045 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elburn have also recently been sold:

· A 2,480-square-foot single-family residence at 1297 Corrigan Street, sold in October, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1155 Lance Avenue, in July, a 2,671-square-foot single-family home was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a 2,640-square-foot single-family residence at 1187 Swan Drive, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.