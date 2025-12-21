Single-family home sells for $646,501 in Plainfield

A single-family house located at 24164 Norfolk Lane in Plainfield changed owner on Dec. 2.

The 3,285-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $646,501, or $197 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 13052 Kensington Drive, in June, a 3,285-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $637,875, a price per square foot of $194.

· A 2,759-square-foot single-family home at 24137 Nottingham Avenue, sold in March, for $569,900, a price per square foot of $207. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October, a 2,212-square-foot single-family house at 24131 Douglas Drive, sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $220.