Single-family home sells for $565,000 in Bolingbrook

A single-family home located at 2151 Kemmerer Lane in Bolingbrook has a new owner since Dec. 5.

The 2,860-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $565,000, or $198 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In July, a 2,860-square-foot single-family house at 1314 Glenview Lane, sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· A 2,773-square-foot single-family residence at 2049 Mark Circle, sold in December, for $550,500, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2191 Mark Circle, in March, a 4,094-square-foot single-family house was sold for $645,750, a price per square foot of $158.