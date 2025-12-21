Single-family home sells for $415,000 in Elburn

A 2,938-square-foot single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 1122 Motz Street in Elburn was sold on Dec. 8 for $415,000, or $141 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the home has access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 9,236-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Elburn have also recently been purchased:

· A 3,200-square-foot single-family home at 1131 Anderson Road, sold in October, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a 2,640-square-foot single-family house at 1187 Swan Drive, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 968 Pattee Avenue, in June, a 2,931-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $140. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.