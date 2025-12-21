Single-family home in St. Charles goes for $645,000

A single-family home located at 517 Cedar Street in St. Charles has a new owner.

The 1,898-square-foot property, built in 1915, was sold on Nov. 24, for $645,000, or $340 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached garage for four cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently been sold:

· A 1,545-square-foot single-family residence at 206 5th Street, sold in August, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $275.

· At 221 6th Street, in October, a 1,752-square-foot single-family house was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In October, a 1,410-square-foot single-family home at 113 4th Street, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $301. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.