Single-family home in Geneva sells for $625,000

The single-family house located at 1837 Heather Road in Geneva was sold on Dec. 9, for $625,000, or $398 per square foot.

The home, built in 1987, has an interior space of 1,571 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,090 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been purchased:

· At 1631 Eagle Brook Drive, in May, a 3,049-square-foot single-family home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,209-square-foot single-family residence at 1651 Eagle Brook Drive, sold in July, for $710,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November, a 3,317-square-foot single-family home at 1666 Eagle Brook Drive, sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.