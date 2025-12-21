Sale closed in Tinley Park: $518,000 for a single-family home

A 2,615-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 8124 Glenbrook Place in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 4 for $518,000, or $198 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 19430 Glenbrook Lane, in August, a 2,902-square-foot single-family home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,702-square-foot single-family house at 19437 Glenbrook Lane, sold in February, for $515,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June, a 2,531-square-foot single-family home at 8100 Highfield Court, sold for $479,900, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.