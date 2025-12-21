Sale closed in Bolingbrook: $350,000 for a single-family home

A 2,220-square-foot single-family home, built in 1973, has changed hands.

The home at 530 Cottonwood Circle in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 4 for $350,000, or $158 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 7,287-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been purchased nearby:

· In May, a 1,474-square-foot single-family house at 535 Emerson Circle, sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,474-square-foot single-family residence at 505 Buckeye Lane, sold in May, for $358,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 562 Cottonwood Circle, in March, a 1,671-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.