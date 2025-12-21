Romeoville: Single-family home sells for $370,000

A 2,088-square-foot single-family home, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 2057 West Helen Drive in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 4 for $370,000, or $177 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Romeoville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In September, a 2,128-square-foot single-family residence at 1932 West Ashbrooke Road, sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,564-square-foot single-family house at 2033 West Wedgewood Circle, sold in December, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· At 1980 West Wedgewood Circle, in April, a 1,976-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.