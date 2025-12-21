Morris: Single-family home sells for $410,000

A 1,807-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 675 East Southmor Road in Morris was sold on Nov. 25 for $410,000, or $227 per square foot. The property occupies a lot of 0.9 acres.

Other homes in Morris that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 3560 North Chamlin Drive, in August, a 1,900-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· In October, a 1,440-square-foot single-family residence at 3640 East Dixon Drive, sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· A single-family residence at 3745 East Dixon Drive, sold in July, for $289,000.