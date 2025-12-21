Four-bedroom home sells in Batavia for $432,000

A 1,664-square-foot single-family home, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The home at 509 South Forest Avenue in Batavia was sold on Dec. 5 for $432,000, or $260 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 609 South Forest Avenue, in March, a 1,989-square-foot single-family house was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $244.

· In January, a 1,225-square-foot single-family residence at 741 South Pine Street, sold for $327,000, a price per square foot of $267.

· A 2,272-square-foot single-family house at 528 South Carlson Court, sold in August, for $434,500, a price per square foot of $191.