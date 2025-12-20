Single-family home in Batavia sells for $775,000

The single-family residence located at 2326 Kane Lane in Batavia was sold on Dec. 5, for $775,000, or $223 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 3,469 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 13,463 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been sold nearby:

· In April, a 4,089-square-foot single-family house at 2458 Kane Lane, sold for $733,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· At 2286 Hill Lane, in May, a 3,727-square-foot single-family home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $208.

· A 3,766-square-foot single-family residence at 1147 Twin Elms Lane, sold in October, for $919,000, a price per square foot of $244. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.