Kane County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Dec. 8?

A single-family home in Geneva that sold for $635,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $417,980. The average price per square foot ended up at $255. A total of 123 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,998 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $635,000, four-bedroom home at 502 Windett Lane

A 2,686-square-foot single-family residence at 502 Windett Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $635,000, $236 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 26.

2. $655,000, four-bedroom home at 1382 Independence Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1382 Independence Avenue in Elburn. The price was $655,000. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 3,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 2.

3. $670,000, single-family home at 6N679 Colonel Bennett Lane

The single-family house at 6N679 Colonel Bennett Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $670,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,102 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $216. The transaction was completed on Nov. 26.

4. $680,000, single-family home at 332 Western Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 332 Western Drive in North Aurora has been finalized. The price was $680,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,023 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The deal was closed on Dec. 4.

5. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 11N212 Williamsburg Drive

A 3,679-square-foot single-family house at 11N212 Williamsburg Drive in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 4.

6. $720,000, four-bedroom home at 40W709 Grand Monde Drive

A 3,738-square-foot single-family residence at 40W709 Grand Monde Drive in Elburn has been sold. The total purchase price was $720,000, $193 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 4.

7. $783,000, single-family home at 668 Branson Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 668 Branson Drive in Batavia. The price was $783,000. The house was built in 2025 and the living area totals 3,278 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 2.

8. $856,000, three-bedroom home at 4545 Foxgrove Drive

A 3,721-square-foot single-family residence at 4545 Foxgrove Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $856,000, $230 per square foot. The home was built in 2013. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 2.

9. $875,000, single-family home at 39W796 North Hathaway Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 39W796 North Hathaway Lane in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $875,000. The home living area totals 3,858 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 4.

10. $965,000, rural residence at 44W669 Ramm Road

The rural residence at 44W669 Ramm Road in Maple Park has new owners. The price was $965,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,520 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $383. The transaction was completed on Dec. 1.