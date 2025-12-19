Joliet: Single-family home goes for $427,000

A single-family home located at 1206 Ryehill Drive in Joliet changed owner on Dec. 4.

The 2,790-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $427,000, or $153 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to a mixed parking solution. The property is set on a 10,454-square-foot lot, with an addition of a pool.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1212 Ashford Lane, in July, a 1,956-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· A 2,212-square-foot single-family house at 1109 Kerry Lane, sold in September, for $310,800, a price per square foot of $141.

· In March, a 2,272-square-foot single-family home at 1307 Ryehill Drive, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $198.