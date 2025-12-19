Homes at or under $1 million in Kane County in the week of Dec. 8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $965,000

Situated at 44W669 Ramm Road, Maple Park, this rural residence, was sold in December for a price of $965,000, translating to $383 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1993, offers a living area of 2,520 square feet and sits on a 392,040-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 1, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $875,000

At $875,000 ($227 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 39W796 North Hathaway Lane, Geneva offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property provides 3,858 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property sits on a 12,657-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 4, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $856,000

For a price tag of $856,000 ($230 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2013 and located at 4545 Foxgrove Drive, St. Charles, changed hands in December. The home spans 3,721 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 18,205-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 2, 2025.

4. $783,000

In December, a single-family home, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms located at 668 Branson Drive, Batavia, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,278 square feet, was built in 2025 and was sold for $783,000, which calculates to $239 per square foot. The deal was closed on Dec. 2, 2025.

5. $720,000

This single-family residence, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 40W709 Grand Monde Drive, Elburn, the home spans 3,738 square feet and was sold for $720,000, or $193 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 43,996-square-foot, and it was built in 1972. The transaction was completed on Dec. 4, 2025.