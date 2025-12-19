Four-bedroom home in Geneva sells for $682,500

A single-family home located at 38W335 Killey Lane in Geneva has a new owner since Dec. 8.

The 3,817-square-foot home, built in 1988, was sold for $682,500, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to three parking spots. The property sits on a 1.3-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· At 814 Sunflower Drive, in August, a 3,422-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In November, a 3,208-square-foot single-family house at 3468 Winding Meadow Lane, sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 4,386-square-foot single-family residence at 3459 Wild Prairie Lane, sold in October, for $755,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.