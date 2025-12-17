Sale closed in Elburn: $465,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,598-square-foot single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 1473 Anderson Road in Elburn was sold on Dec. 2 for $465,000, or $179 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 8,992 square feet.

Other homes in Elburn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,005-square-foot single-family home at 1493 Seaton Street, sold in July, for $563,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October, a 2,480-square-foot single-family house at 1297 Corrigan Street, sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1054 Independence Avenue, in January, a 2,436-square-foot single-family house was sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.