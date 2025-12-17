Batavia: Four-bedroom home sells for $530,000

A single-family house located at 216 North Batavia Avenue in Batavia has a new owner since Nov. 26.

The 2,593-square-foot home, built in 1855, was sold for $530,000, or $204 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached garage. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been sold:

· In October, a single-family residence at 312 North Water Street, sold for $750,000.

· A 1,504-square-foot single-family home at 349 North Lincoln Street, sold in June, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $389.

· At 241 North Jefferson Street, in October, a 1,907-square-foot single-family home was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $205.