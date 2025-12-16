Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $565,000

A 2,406-square-foot single-family home, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The home at 17813 Westbrook Drive in Orland Park was sold on Nov. 25 for $565,000, or $235 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,917 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 17754 Westbrook Drive, in July, a 2,630-square-foot single-family house was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,516-square-foot single-family residence at 17762 Crestview Drive, sold in February, for $412,500, a price per square foot of $164. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October, a 2,265-square-foot single-family house at 17654 Greenfield Court, sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.