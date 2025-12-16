Plainfield: Single-family home goes for $489,990

A 2,080-square-foot single-family home has changed hands.

The home at 15118 South Fox River Street in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 1 for $489,990, or $236 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· In July, a 1,158-square-foot single-family residence at 24228 South Ottawa Street, sold for $348,000, a price per square foot of $301.

· At 23702 South Spring Hill Lane, in November, a 1,440-square-foot single-family house was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· A 1,913-square-foot single-family residence at 24202 South Commercial Street, sold in July, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.