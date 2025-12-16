Four-bedroom home sells in Orland Park for $770,000

A single-family house located at 10630 Churchill Drive in Orland Park changed owner on Nov. 24.

The 3,710-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $770,000, or $208 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 13,437-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· At 16840 Highbush Road, in October, a 2,843-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,843-square-foot single-family home at 16810 Robin Lane, sold in July, for $745,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,941-square-foot single-family home at 16922 Blue Heron Drive, sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.