Three-bedroom home sells for $762,500 in Lemont

A single-family house located at 12891 Mayfair Drive in Lemont changed owner on Nov. 18.

The 3,052-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $762,500, or $250 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 14,057 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lemont have also recently been purchased:

· In October, a 1,947-square-foot single-family home at 13020 Birch Path Court, sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,775-square-foot single-family residence at 13025 Sunrise Drive, sold in August, for $735,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 16482 Pasture Drive, in March, a 2,248-square-foot single-family house was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $294. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.