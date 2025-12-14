How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kane County, reported Dec. 1-7?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1.24 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 165 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $416,118. The average price per square foot was $218.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 1 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.24 million, single-family home at 40W930 Trotter Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 40W930 Trotter Lane in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $1,235,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 4,876 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The transaction was completed on Nov. 21.

2. $1.16 million, single-family home at 875 Reserve Drive

A 5,344-square-foot single-family residence at 875 Reserve Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,159,000, $217 per square foot. The home was built in 2018. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Sept. 3.

3. $1.09 million, single-family home at 1120 Hilldale Lane

A 3,964-square-foot single-family house at 1120 Hilldale Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,089,000, $275 per square foot. The home was built in 2022. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 20, 2024.

4. $1.06 million, five-bedroom home at 124 Deepwood Road

The single-family residence at 124 Deepwood Road in Barrington has new owners. The price was $1,060,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 4,505 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 21.

5. $1.05 million, five-bedroom home at 4720 Foley Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 4720 Foley Lane in St. Charles. The price was $1.05 million. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 5,183 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 12.

6. $920,000, single-family home at 2602 Majestic Oaks Lane

A 3,684-square-foot single-family house at 2602 Majestic Oaks Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $920,000, $250 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 18.

7. $905,000, single-family home at 4830 Foley Lane

The single-family home at 4830 Foley Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $905,000. The home was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,491 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $363. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Aug. 12.

8. $885,000, four-bedroom home at 860 Reserve Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 860 Reserve Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $885,000. The home was built in 2013 and has a living area of 5,516 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 3.

9. $825,000, single-family home at 710 Peck Road

A 2,827-square-foot single-family house at 710 Peck Road in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $825,000, $292 per square foot. The home was built in 1957. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 25.

10. $782,000, single-family home at 5N648 Farrier Point Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 5N648 Farrier Point Lane in St. Charles. The price was $782,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 2,981 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $262. The deal was closed on Nov. 20.